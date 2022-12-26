Raising the flat-rate regime: who benefits?

We publish the extract of an in-depth article by Massimo Bordignon, Leonardo Ciotti, Davide Cipullo and Nicoletta Scutifero published on the website of the Observatory of Italian Public Accounts of the Catholic University of Milan

In recent decades, the progressive emptying of personal income tax has been a constant trend in tax legislation. An increasingly large share of income has been subjected to a coupon taxation that is more advantageous than the progressive tax. Not being able to reduce the tax burden overall, due to the need to finance public spending and service the debt, over the years political parties of various origins have bestowed tax advantages on categories of taxpayers who represent their reference electorate. Thus, the Irpef born as a general tax on all income, and which finds in this the justification for the progressiveness of the tax, has been reduced to a progressive tax only on labor income, in particular income from employment and similar ( pension benefits) which by themselves now represent 85 per cent of the taxable base of the tax.

The Meloni government’s proposal to raise the maximum turnover threshold for VAT numbers to access the flat-rate regime from 65,000 to 85,000 euros is part of this trend, as it subtracts a large part of the incomes of self-employed workers from the progressive of the tribute.[1] This poses both equity and efficiency problems and has consequences on both Irpef and VAT, given that flat-rates are also excluded from paying this tax. In this note, we briefly discuss these aspects, illustrating them with the help of some concrete examples.

Irpef: the advantages for lump sums

Let’s start with the aspects of equity. Rather than discussing it in the abstract for all possible types of self-employed and professional workers, a very complex exercise due to the variety of contribution and taxation systems to which they are subject, it is easier to focus on some professional figures who could carry out their activity both independently than employed by an employer. In this note, for illustrative purposes, we have chosen the figures of an electrician and a computer consultant. Furthermore, in order to focus on the further benefits offered by the current bill, we have imagined that both professional figures, working independently, would generate a turnover of 75 thousand euros. A figure that today would bring them back under the ordinary regime, while starting from 2023, if the proposal included in the budget law were approved, it would guarantee them access to the flat-rate regime.

While by construction there are no differences with regard to the contributions due, the flat-rate scheme, with its preferential rate of 15%, on the other hand offers a clear advantage on the income tax side. A flat-rate electrician would save more than 8,000 euros a year in taxes compared to the ordinary regime; a computer operator, which has higher costs according to the Ministry, more than 5,000 euros. It should also be noted that an important component of the tax savings is due to the fact that the flat rates are not even subject to the regional and municipal income surcharges, which in many territorial contexts are far from insignificant (here for simplicity we have taken as reference the surtaxes paid by a taxpayer living in Rome).

A self-employed electrician subject to the ordinary Irpef regime, compared to an identical electrician employed in a company, would pay around 1,700 euros more in income taxes and around 3,200 euros less in contributions, with income after taxes and contributions of approximately 1,500 euros greater. For the IT consultant, the results are similar, with about 1,700 euros more in taxes and 1,900 euros less in contributions when he carries out the activity as a self-employed worker, with a higher net income of about 170 euros. Moving on to the comparison with the flat-rate scheme, the results are naturally the same (by construction) as regards the contributions; however, they differ radically as regards income taxes. A flat-rate electrician would pay over €6,500 less in taxes than an identical electrician hired by a company, with income after all taxes and contributions nearly €10,000 higher for the flat-rate electrician than for the employed electrician. A flat-rate IT consultant would save over 3,600 euros in taxes compared to his clone employed in the company, achieving an income after all taxes and contributions approximately 5,500 euros higher. Even if the flat-rate self-employed worker is more subject to business risk and does not have all the insurance coverage of the employee (but does not even pay the related contributions) it really seems an excessive advantage, raising serious problems of fair treatment.

