Fuenlabrada fans are getting closer every day to enjoying a stadium according to their team and the Second Division. Today, the Fuenlabrada City Council “has given the green light” to the tender for the expansion project of the Fernando Torres municipal stadium, fiefdom of the azulón team.

Thanks to this statement, a series of data about the project has been outlined: the budget It will be almost 6.5 million euros with an execution period of fourteen months (four for the writing of the project and ten for the realization of the work itself) and the objective will be to achieve a minimum capacity of 6,000 people as well as infrastructures more typical of professional football. Likewise, the City Council has informed that it will on May 6 and June 8, guided tours of the Torres for those companies that want to compete in the tender.

The communiqué of the city council: “The Fuenlabrada City Council has given the green light to the tender to award the drafting of the project and the expansion works of the Fernando Torres municipal stadium, which will now have a capacity of at least 6,000 spectators. It has an execution period of 14 months and a budget of almost 6.5 million euros. The objective of this extension is to adapt the field to the requirements demanded by the Royal Spanish Football Federation and the National Professional Football League for a 2nd Division team, a category in which CF Fuenlabrada currently plays, which plays its matches in the Municipal stadium. The works will allow the creation of new stands to increase the current capacity by 5,000 spectators, and, at the same time, will provide this equipment with all the services and facilities necessary to participate in professional competitions. The dimension of the new playing field will be 105 meters long by 68 meters wide and the stadium will have new spaces such as grandstands, broadcast booths, press box, mixed zone and press room, television control center , photographers work room, telecommunication installation, hotel services, access control and security control area. All places on this rostrum will be covered. In addition, the work includes a new lighting system that allows sports competition at night, as well as its broadcast on television in accordance with the technical requirements of the Royal Spanish Soccer Federation and the National Professional Soccer League. The expansion budget has been tendered for almost 6.5 million euros and the maximum execution period is 14 months of which 4 correspond to the drafting of the project and 10 to the execution of the work, which will be carried out in a parallel to the maintenance of professional sports activity in the Municipal Stadium and in the Sports City “.

Therefore, it seems that Fuenlabrada will not be able to enjoy its new Fernando Torres until the 2022-2023 season and that the expansion works will coexist with the fans who go to the Kiriko fiefdom in the 2021-2022 season.

#expansion #Fernando #Torres #continues