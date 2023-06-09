publisher3i

06/09/2023 – 10:39 am

When it opened its doors in 2019, A Concept Hotel & SPThe took him to Armação dos Búzios, on the coast of Rio de Janeiro, something that had yet to be found in any five-star hotel in the region. The project, signed by the Bernardes e Jacobsen architecture office, received works of art by Vik Muniz and furniture pieces by designers Sergio Rodrigues and Charles Eames. The outdoor area, measuring 40,000 m2, on Manguinhos beach, was created by landscaper Fernando Chacel. And despite so much space, there were only 13 suites, divided into three categories: Master, Superior and Deluxe. All with extra king size beds, 400 thread count Egyptian sheets and goose down pillows. Now, the owners of A Concept intend to extend this experience to more guests.

“By the end of 2023 we will have another 24 suites, a new spa, full gym and a four-suite villa with all hotel services”, said CEO Max Schuster.

For those who prefer outdoor sports, there is a tennis and paddle court, a nine-hole golf course and activities at sea, such as kayaking, wakeboarding, windsurfing, skiing, kite surfing, jet skiing, stand up paddle.

“During their stay, guests can book trips on the hotel’s exclusive speedboat and enjoy a picnic on the shores of Ilha Feia or on a chosen beach,” said Schuster. “We offer a world of possibilities on land and at sea.” Reservations by email [email protected].

perfume

The fragrance that is a tour around the world

A more intense and sensual version of the Libre fragrance, the new creation by master perfumers Anne Flipo and Carlos Benaim for Yves Saint Laurent Beauté combines aromas of orange blossom and fresh lavender with new accords of saffron, vanilla and honey.

Baptized Free Le Parfumthe release was produced from an innovation: the headspace technology, which captures the olfactory molecules produced by the plant from the atmosphere and recreates them in the perfume.

According to the maison, it was the first time that a fragrance used this technique, applied to saffron flowers grown in the Community Gardens of Ourika, in Morocco. From Italy enter bergamot; from France, lavender; and from Madagascar, vanilla. This trip around the world costs R$ 839.00 (50ml bottle).

Celebration

Valentine’s Day with dinner and decorated suite

Special menus abound for those who want to spend the night of June 12th in a romantic mood. Hotels and restaurants across the country offer exclusive experiences for couples. But the promise of an intimate atmosphere is not always fulfilled, with tables too close to each other and decorations of dubious taste.

To avoid this type of frustration, the JW Marriott Hotel Sao Paulo prepared special packages with gastronomic experience in the grandson restaurantcommanded by chef Icaro Rizzo.

Fresh oysters, sea bass crudo, grilled scallop and other delicacies will be accompanied by a bottle of Moët Chandon Impérial Brut (R$1,600 a couple). Those who prefer to have dinner in the suite, decorated especially for the date and with surprise gifts, have options starting at R$3,198 (including breakfast in the room).

equipped house

Art serves sparkling water at all times

Subsidiary of PepsiCo. The SodaStream wants to revolutionize the global sparkling water industry. Present in 47 countries, the brand launches in Brazil, on Thursday (15), its new machine Art.

In retro style, it allows you to serve the drink at home or in the office in a practical and sustainable way, as it reduces the consumption of pet bottles. It works with a CO2 cylinder that adds bubbles to the water that is filtered by the machine itself.

Cylinder replacement is done at accredited stores. Sales and information at sodastream.com.br. Price: BRL 1,499.00.

cruise

Vista ship elevates oceania cruises experiences

Specializing in cruise ships with a focus on gastronomy and luxury entertainment, Oceania Cruises presented in Malta its newest ship, the View.

With 11 restaurants, eight bars, lounges, swimming pools and the Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center, Vista arrives with the promise of surprising guests with “innovative culinary delights”, in the words of Oceania Cruises President Frank A. Del Rio.

An example of sophistication is the Privéé restaurant, for a maximum of ten guests, in a breathtaking setting. In the summer 2024 season, Vista will sail the Mediterranean and Aegean calling at boutique ports throughout Italy, Turkey and Greece and the Holy Land. Information: oceaniacruises.com.

Comfort

Asics launches 3D printed sandals

Designed to help athletes recover body and mind after a race or workout, the Actibreeze™ 3D Sandalfrom the asicsbrings innovations from design to manufacturing.

Printed in 3D, it keeps the temperature and humidity levels of the feet lower than other recovery models available on the market.

According to Genki Hatano, a researcher at the Asics Institute of Sports Science, the launch brings us closer to a future in which shoes can be modified "to adjust exactly to the profile of each athlete". It costs R$799.99 and is only available at the Asics store in Shopping Morumbi, in São Paulo.
























