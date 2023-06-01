The Expanse: A Telltale Series is the protagonist of an engaging trailer from the historywhich as you can imagine will be a cornerstone of the narrative adventure developed by Deck Nine based on the novels by James SA Corey.

As you know, we tried The Expanse: A Telltale Series, finding this tie-in decidedly suitable for both newbies and fans of the sci-fi saga, featuring a really well-characterized world and an excellent cast of performers.

In the game we will follow the story of Camina Drummer as he explores the confines of the Belt aboard the Artemis, finding himself facing the most disparate situations: from space battles to an attempted mutiny, from the clash with groups of pirates to the recovery of resources from ships to drift.

As the title reveals, The Expanse: A Telltale Series will be an episodic adventure: the first chapter will be available starting July 27 in PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch versions.