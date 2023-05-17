The Expanse: A Telltale Series has one release date official: the July 27, 2023. The first of five episodes will be made available that day for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC (on the Epic Games Store).

Telltale has also revealed that the next four episodes will be published on a bi-weekly basis. THE pre-orders will be activated on June 1, 2023. The Standard Edition will cost $39.99, while the Deluxe Edition will cost $44.99. Pre-orders will get 24-hour early access to the game, while players who purchase the Deluxe Edition will receive future DLC.

Of the DLCs nothing is known yet. However, Telltale has promised that it will soon provide more details on the matter.

The events of The Expanse: A Telltale Series take place before those told by television series The Expanse. The player will take on the role of Camina Drummer (played by actress Cara Gee), XO of a crew in search of a mysterious treasure on the edge of The Belt. In addition to exploring the places beyond the Belt, Drummer will have to deal with mutinies, dangers and make important decisions for the continuation of the story.