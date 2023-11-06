On Steam the product page of. appeared The Expanse: A Telltale Series. We remind you that the PC version of this video game was previously exclusive to the Epic Games Store: it is therefore a novelty that will please many players who do not want to use other stores other than Valve’s.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series Steam page does not indicate a release date for the moment: all we can read is “Coming soon”, so we will have to wait for official news from the developers (Deck Nine, who we interviewed) or the publisher (Telltale).

For the rest, the product page of The Expanse: A Telltale Series reports the classic information already known, such as the fact that the adventure is dubbed only in English but includes the Italian subtitles (as well as in English, French, German, Spanish and Portuguese).