The Expanse: A Telltale Series was shown by Telltale Games and Deck Nine with a first trailer of the gameplay on the occasion ofIGN Fan Fest 2023. The video includes some in-game sequences that give an idea of ​​what this experience will be like.

Announced with a trailer at The Game Awards 2021, The Expanse: A Telltale Series takes its cue from the famous science fiction television series available on Amazon to tell us about an unpublished adventure starring Camina Drummer.

“Experience the exciting universe of The Expanse like never before in Telltale’s latest adventure, The Expanse: A Telltale Series,” reads the game’s synopsis. “Follow Cara Gee, who reprises her role as Camina Drummer, and explore the dangerous and unknown reaches of The Belt aboard the Artemis.”

“From salvaging resources from wrecked ships in zero-g environments to surviving a mutiny and battling terrifying pirates, you’ll make tough decisions and reveal Camina Drummer’s determination in this new adventure from Telltale.”

“Immerse yourself in the role of Camina Drummer, the deputy commander aboard the Artemis, a scavenger vessel hunting for a big shot in the outer regions of The Belt. You must assemble a crew of strong personalities and strained relationships and make decisions difficulties that will determine the fate of all.”

“Search shipwrecks, use magnetic boots to walk on walls or ceilings, and use zero-g thrusters to float in the void. As you fly between ship sections and open space, you’ll interact with objects in the world and converse with crew members in the most expansive, immersive exploration ever presented in a Telltale game.”

“Confront the ruthless brutality of outer space, the politics of a corrupted solar system, the hostility of your crew, and Drummer’s conflicting responsibilities to those she cares about and The Belt she’s sworn to protect. they are right or wrong paths, only the choices and the consequences they entail.”