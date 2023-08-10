Telltale Games today released theEpisode 2 Of The Expanse: A Telltale Series on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One and for the occasion it has released the launch trailer, which you can view in the player below.
Entitled “Hunting Grounds”, the new episode according to the description offered by the studio will see Camira Drummer face a critical situation in which the crew of the Artemis will find themselves surrounded and with few weapons available. As usual, it will be up to the player to find a solution, with her decisions having repercussions both in this and in the next episodes.
“An ordinary search mission has turned into a deadly showdown with relentless pirates,” reads the official trailer description. “Camina Drummer, as the new captain, faces his first test: outnumbered and outgunned, the crew of the Artemis must formulate an escape plan and gather the supplies they desperately need to escape.”
The story of The Expanse: A Telltale Series continues
The Expanse: A Telltale Series is anarrative adventure based on the sci-fi series from Prime Video. The game follows Camina Drummer (played by Cara Gee), the second-in-command of the Artemis, a scavenger ship hunting for a big deal in the outer regions of the Belt. As per Telltale tradition, each player’s choice will have even drastic repercussions on the unfolding of the plot and the fate of the characters.
The first Episode was released on July 27 and received favorable acclaim from the international press. In total there will be 5 episodes, which will be released by September 21, 2023, to which the bonus episode Archangel, focusing on the character of Chrisjen Avasarala, will be added during the autumn.
