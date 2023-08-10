Telltale Games today released theEpisode 2 Of The Expanse: A Telltale Series on PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4 and Xbox One and for the occasion it has released the launch trailer, which you can view in the player below.

Entitled “Hunting Grounds”, the new episode according to the description offered by the studio will see Camira Drummer face a critical situation in which the crew of the Artemis will find themselves surrounded and with few weapons available. As usual, it will be up to the player to find a solution, with her decisions having repercussions both in this and in the next episodes.

“An ordinary search mission has turned into a deadly showdown with relentless pirates,” reads the official trailer description. “Camina Drummer, as the new captain, faces his first test: outnumbered and outgunned, the crew of the Artemis must formulate an escape plan and gather the supplies they desperately need to escape.”