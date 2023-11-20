The Steam version of The Expanse: A Telltale Series, which will hopefully be more successful than the other, costs €24.50. If desired, you can purchase the deluxe edition for €28.26, which also includes the DLC Archangel starring Chrisjen Avasarala.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series is finally also available on Steam after a period of exclusivity granted to Epic Games Store . Of course we are talking about the PC version. The others remain regularly available in the reference shops of the various platforms.

Prequels

The Expanse: A Telltale Series now also playable on Steam

The Expanse: A Telltale Series wasn’t exclusive very long on Epic Games Storeconsidering that it was published on July 26, 2023. It is an appreciated adventure, even if accused of being too conservative in its design choices, which are completely in line with those of Telltale’s other adventures.

For those unfamiliar, The Expanse: A Telltale Series serves as a prequel to the TV series for which it boasts the license. The player takes on the role of Camina Drummer, First Officer of the Artemis, a salvage ship looking for a big score in the outer regions of the Belt. To succeed in her mission, she will have to keep a less than calm crew at bay, managing their relationships. There will be no shortage of difficult decisions to make that will affect everyone’s fate.

The Expanse: A Telltale Series on Steam