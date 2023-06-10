During the course Tribeca Games SpotlightTelltale and Deck Nine presented a new trailer Of The Expanse: A Telltale Serieswith the first episode arriving on July 27, 2023.

In the video the developers talk about how they transformed the famous Amazon Prime Video TV into an interactive adventure which, as we can see in the sequences shown, looks like the classic Telltale storytelling experiencewith the players who will be asked to weigh the pros and cons of each choice made.

The intent is in fact precisely to make the player feel like a character in the show, where he will be the one to make choices, living with the consequences of his decisions and see what impact they will have on the story and the characters.

As mentioned at the beginning, the first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC on July 27, 2023. To pass the time, we suggest you read our special dedicated to the narrative universe of the game and the interview with the developers of Deck Nine and Cara Gee.