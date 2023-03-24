During the course of the Spring 2023 Future Games Show, Telltale and Deck Nine presented a new trailer Of The Expanse: A Telltale Seriesthe narrative adventure based on the famous Amazon TV series arriving during the course of the summer with the first episode.

The video shows some gameplay sequences while the Telltale and Deck Nine teams talk to us about the work behind the development of the game. We learn that the developers are working closely with production house Alcon to ensure that The Expanse is not only faithful to the source material but is also able to expand the franchiseintroducing new themes and situations.

The developers also state that The Expanse is based on difficult choices and conflicting opinions and that the game will leverage these elements. The intent is to make the player feel like a character in the show, where he’ll make choices, live with the consequences of his decisions and see what impact they have on the story and the characters.

The first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series will be available for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC via the Epic Games Store duringsummer 2023.