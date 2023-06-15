Telltale and Deck Nine have released a behind the scenes videos Of The Expanse: A Telltale Series discussing the importance of player choices and the consequences they could have, ahead of the launch of the first episode this summer.

In the video, the developers explain that every decision and action of the players will prove to be important for the evolution of the story and the fate of the characters, with those taken in the first episode, for example, which could also have consequences in the last one.

“Everyone could dieexcept for one person. Everyone could survive, except for one person,” says Stephan Frost, the game director of Deck Nine.

“I think you’re going to agonize over some of these choices,” added performance director Zack. “We want you to agonize over some of these choices because they’re meant to be difficult. I want the player to sit there…frozen. I want him to put the controller down and say, ‘You’re not going to make me make that choice.’”

We remind you that the first episode of The Expanse: A Telltale Series will be available starting July 27, 2023 on PC, PS5, Xbox Series X | S, Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Xbox One. To pass the time, we suggest you read our special dedicated to the narrative universe of the game and the interview with the developers of Deck Nine and Cara Gee.