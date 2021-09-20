The future of James Rodríguez is increasingly far from Everton. The Colombian is not taken into account by Rafa Benítez, he did not see minutes so far this season and he is preparing to emigrate to an exotic destination.
The 30-year-old would have everything arranged for play in Al Rayyan, one of the most recognized teams in Qatar and its signing could be closed in the next few hours. There it would be directed by the French Laurent Blanc and it only remains to finish agreeing his salary.
This transfer advanced in the last hours, since according to the journalist Pipe Sierra, James traveled to Dubai for medical examinations and then moved to Doha to know the city in which he would live.
The steering wheel would leave the European football after 11 years and it is anyone’s guess what will happen to his career. He played in Porto, Monaco, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and his last club was Everton. There he started very well, but his exit would be through the back door.
James will seek to achieve football rhythm and make merits to regain a place in the Colombian national team. Will he achieve this goal one year after the World Cup in Qatar?
