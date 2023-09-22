‘The Exorcist’, the iconic film that marked an important milestone in horror cinema, will make its streaming appearance in nothing more and nothing less than in the HBO Max catalog prior to the premiere of its sequel, which will be released on October 6 . While it is true that there are many films that have been based on the 1973 film, the 2023 film has a special touch because Linda Blair was part of the project as a technical assistant.

No one can deny that William Friedkin’s cinematographic work caused a major sensation when it was released when it told the plot of Regan, a feature film that was a complete success, costing close to 13 million dollars and grossing 428 million dollars. Dollars. In addition, it had 10 Oscar nominations. That is why, on the verge of the launch of the original sequel, called ‘The Exorcist: Believers’, HBO Max will remind its users of good moments of terror with the 1973 film.

Trailer for ‘The Exorcist’ with Linda Blair

When does ‘The Exorcist’ come out on HBO Max?

‘The Exorcist’ is one of the great references of the horror genre in the film industry. That is why, with a preview of what could be its sequel this year, HBO Max launched this September 22, 2023, the enigmatic film directed by the late filmmaker William Friedkin that starred Linda Blair.

How to watch ‘The Exorcist’ with Linda Blair streaming?

So you can watch the movie ‘The Exorcist’ on HBO Max, you just have to purchase the service of the streaming platform, which has the standard plan at 29.90 soles. Then you will have to create an account and you will be able to log in with your username to see one of the most important horror cinematographic works in the industry and which has given rise to the creation of different sequels over the last few years.

The 1973 film ‘The Exorcist’ was filmed in Washington DC

What is ‘The Exorcist’ on HBO Max about?

This is the synopsis that was known at the time of ‘The Exorcist’ with Linda Blair: “It is an adaptation of the novel by William Peter Blatty. Inspired by a real exorcism that occurred in Washington in 1949. Regan, a 12-year-old girl, is a victim of paranormal phenomena. Her mother, terrified, after subjecting her daughter to multiple medical tests that offer no results, goes to a priest with psychiatry studies. He is convinced that the girl is the victim of diabolical possession. So, with the help of another priest, he decides to perform an exorcism.