“The Exorcist”the terrifying film by William Friedkin, has horrified several generations since the 70s. It not only became a classic of the genre, but also a reference on demons and exorcists that would be copied over and over again.

The film told us how the girl Regan is the victim of a possession and her mother goes to a priest to be exorcised. It was so successful that two sequels were made, a prequel, a series and now it will have a direct continuation that will ignore the rest of the installments.

This is a new trilogy by David Gordon Green, known for reviving the “Halloween” franchise. At the moment, there are not many details about the plot, but it is known that it will feature Ellen Burstyn, Leslie Odom Jr., Ann Dowd, Nick Benas, Rory Gross, Amanda Beth and Nigel Barto.

In an interview with Deadline, Odom Jr. said that filming is nearing completion and that fans can rest assured about the result: “We’re doing something, first of all, really scary and fun. But also, significant, and you know, deep.”

As for the release date, the production of “The Exorcist” announced that the film has its release date scheduled for October 13, 2023.