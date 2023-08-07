Monday, August 7, 2023, 7:34 p.m.



| Updated 7:39 p.m.

Film director William Friedkin (Chicago, 1935) has died this Monday at the age of 87 in Los Angeles, as confirmed by his wife and former producer Sherry Lansing and published by ‘The Guardian’.

The American won an Oscar with ‘The French Connection’ in 1971 and gained great popularity in 1973 with the premiere of the mythical horror film ‘The Exorcist’.

In addition, throughout his career he has obtained awards and nominations in competitions such as the Golden Globes and festivals such as Cannes, Locarno, Sitges or Venice.

His films include ‘The Night They Raided Minsky’s’ (1968), ‘The Boys in the Band’ (1970), ‘The French Connection’ (1971), ‘The Exorcist’ (1973), ‘Sorcerer’ (1977), ‘Cruising’ (1980), ‘To Live and Die in Los Angeles’ (1985), ‘Jade’ (1995), ‘Rules of Engagement’ (2000) and ‘The Hunted’ (2003).