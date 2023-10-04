Scarier than ever! ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ is the new horror film in the most popular exorcism saga among lovers of the genre, and it is the only one that is directly connected to William Friedkin’s film. Now, directed by David Gordon Green, this terrifying film will bring back Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil, Regan’s mother. Are you ready to witness a double possession?

For this reason, in the following note, we will leave you all the details of the premiere of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ and in which cinema chains in Peru you can see it, as well as in which ones the pre-sale of tickets has already started.

Official trailer for ‘The Exorcist: Believers’

When is ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ released in Peru?

‘The Exorcist: Believers’ will premiere in Peru on Thursday, October 5, 2023, one day before the scheduled date for the United States and Spain. This release will be exclusive to movie theaters, so we will see all the terror that the film has prepared. David Gordon Green on big screen. Furthermore, after 50 years, Ellen Burstyn will return to play Chris MacNeil.

In which cinemas in Peru can you see ‘The Exorcist: Believers’?

The horror movie ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ will be available in all the cinemas in Peru. This direct sequel to William Friedkin’s film promises to be as terrifying as the original and, this time, there will be two girls possessed by the same demon that took Regan’s body. Next, we leave you the Peruvian cinema chains that will have the film and have already started pre-selling tickets.

Angela and Katherine are the girls who will be possessed in ‘The Exorcist: Believers’. Photo: Universal Pictures

What is the plot of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’?

This is the official synopsis of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’: “Since the death of his pregnant wife in an earthquake in Haiti 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised his daughter Angela alone. However, when she and her friend Katherine disappear in the woods and return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, a series of events are unleashed that force Victor to face the most extreme evil and, in the midst of desperation, search for the only person alive who has witnessed a similar situation: Chris MacNeil.