‘The Exorcist: Believers’ It is the dream of every fan of horror movies, especially ‘The Exorcist’ by William Friedkin. While there have been many versions of this film about demonic possession, none represented a reboot of the film. 1973. In addition, after 50 years, the film will bring back Ellen Burstyn, who played the mother of Regan McNeil and refused many times to participate in some film version.

YOU CAN SEE: The Exorcist: The Story Behind Linda Blair’s Mythical Descent Down the Stairs

This reboot comes from the director’s hand david gordon green In collaboration with blumhousewho will play exclusively the themes related to the 1973 film, without considering the versions that came out later.

‘The Exorcist: Believers’: Official Trailer

When is ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ released?

According to the announcement, ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ will be released on October 13, 2023 only in theaters. However, Peru will arrive a day earlier, the October 12 °since, as we are used to, the premieres are held on Thursdays.

YOU CAN SEE: “The Exorcist”: how many people died during the filming of the famous horror film?

What is ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ about?

First scenes of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’. Photo: Universal Studios

Since the death of his pregnant wife in an earthquake in Haiti 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised his daughter Angela alone. However, when she and her friend Katherine disappear into the woods and return three days later with no recollection of what happened to them, a chain of events is unleashed forcing Victor to face the utmost evil and, in desperation, search for the only living person to have witnessed such a thing: Chris MacNeil.

#Exorcist #Believers #official #trailer #Ellen #Burstyn #returns #years #rejecting #reboot