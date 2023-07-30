If we talk about horror movies, we cannot pass up ‘The girl’ from ‘The Exorcist’, a feature film that in 1973 was the classic on billboards. After confirmation by Universal and Blumhouse that they want to bring a new sequel to the film that starred linda blairthe question was born in the fans of whether the actress would return.

Thus, Universal and Blumhouse came out to deny the rumors about Blair’s return to the big screen with the film after 50 years. One of the biggest reasons is that they wouldn’t dare spend more than $400 million for the franchise. What is a fact is that the iconic artist will make an appearance at the sequel.

The new sequel to ‘The Exorcist’ opens in October 2023. Photo: Frames

What will Linda Blair’s role be in ‘The Exorcist’?

As the director David Gordon Green himself confirmed, Linda Blair, who at the time gave life to Regan, the girl possessed in the original film, participated as a technical advisor for the project in order to have all the details of the character and the feature film. from 1973. The director was happy with the role that the iconic actress played in the sequel, since she helped the young part of the cast of the sequel to ‘The Exorcist’ to be able to perform excellent scenes.

On the other hand, what is known about this new sequel to ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ is that the name of the character he played is mentioned, which leaves an open loop in case he participates in the other sequels that will be after the premiere. of this first installment.

When is ‘The Exorcist’ released?

The sequel to the iconic Linda Blair film will be released this October 13, 2023. It was sought to come out on that date with the aim that it could coincide with the 50th anniversary of Friedkin’s classic.

