‘The Exorcist: Believers’, film directed by David Gordon Greenwhich works as a sequel to ‘The Exorcist’, a film released in 1973reached cinemas around the world, but not with the impact that was expected, since, for many, the film did not live up to the expectations generated by being a continuation in the history of one of the best films of terror of all time, something that was reflected on portals like IMDb and Rotten Tomatoes, where it has a fairly low rating.

However, if you want to corroborate the quality of the movie for yourself, in this note we will tell you everything you need to know to be able to enjoy it ONLINE and in the comfort of your home.

When is ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ released?

The film, which features the return of Ellen Burstyn and Linda Blair in their roles as Chris and Regan MacNeil, It premiered in all theaters in Latin America on Thursday, October 5, 2023.while, in countries like Spain and the United States, its launch took place the next day, that is, on Friday the 6th.

Where to watch ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ in full ONLINE?

Due to its recent release, ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ It can be seen only and exclusively in movie theaters, which is why it cannot be found on any streaming platform or in its digital version for purchase or rental.

However, as usually happens, it could arrive in the catalog of some page 90 days after its official launch or even in less time. It all depends on the success of the film on the big screen.

A no less important fact is that the original 1973 film, ‘The Exorcist’is available on the grill HBO Max and Prime Videoso it would not be unreasonable to think that its sequel will also be added to these platforms when its season on the billboards ends.

How to watch ‘The Exorcist: Believers’ in Spanish ONLINE and FREE?

In case you want to see the new feature film David Gordon Green ONLINE and FREE you could enter pages such as Cuevana, PelisPlus, Repelis, among others. However, as these are pages that are responsible for disseminating audiovisual material without any type of authorization, you must enter them under your complete responsibility.

Ellen Burstyn returns to the franchise with her historic character of Chris MacNeil. Photo: LR Composition/Universal Pictures/Warner Bros. Pictures

What is the synopsis of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’?

“Since the death of his pregnant wife in an earthquake in Haiti 12 years ago, Victor Fielding has raised his daughter Angela alone. But when Angela and her friend Katherine disappear into the woods, only to return three days later with no memory of what happened to them, a chain of events is set in motion that will force Victor to confront evil and, in his terror and desperation, he searches for the “The only person alive who has witnessed something like this before: Chris MacNeil,” says the official synopsis of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’.

This is the cast of ‘The Exorcist: Believers’

Ellen Burstyn as Chris MacNeil

Linda Blair as Regan MacNeil

Leslie Odom Jr. as Victor Fielding

Ann Dowd as Paula

Nedim Jahić as Demon (voice)

Tracey Graves as Sorenne Fielding.

