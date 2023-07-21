There is no doubt that one of the horror classics is neither more nor less than The Exorcist, a classic that has transcended in a great way in the cinema, and that can be seen in works influenced by the same creation of 73. And now, it seems that these origins are going to be resumed, this with believerthe next production that promises to continue with the story.

In fact, some posters have recently been released, which have a black and white tone to recreate the classic formula of horror, so fans of this franchise will already be waiting for advance ticket sales.

Here the images:

As mentioned, it will connect to the original movie by bringing back Ellen Burstyn to repeat his role Chris McNeil. A new set image posted by blumhouse, reveals Green on set, noticing some curious markings on the ground. This set reveal, which apparently takes place in a diner, is the first official look at the new movie that blumhouse has presented.

Remember that this film will be released next October 13.

Via: movie view