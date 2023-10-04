In a short time, horror movies will be a trend again due to the premiere of The Exorcist: Believer, a film that promises to return to the greatness of the franchise after having some sequels that fans have not liked so much. And to have a reference as to whether it is worth paying for the movie ticket, there are already ratings from critics on famous pages that compile ratings.

As compiled in Rotten Tomatoes, the film has not managed to make an impact like the original did many years ago, and that is reflected in a current rating of 25%, which means that it falls squarely in the “rotten” section. Obviously, even 80% or more is considered fresh, so it is far from being good according to the media.

Here are some of the notable comments:

FlickDirect: Green, who also directs the film, isn’t earning much of a reputation in the horror film genre. The Wrap: It’s not ambitious enough to be interesting, nor powerful enough to get under your skin. It sidesteps serious discussions of faith and uses the series’ underlying depth as the basis for little more than fan service and a generic plot. The Washington Post: If “The Exorcist: The Believer” is about devotion to spiritual (or at least cinematic) faith, its inability to live up to the power of the first film, which made fans even of For the most cynical moviegoers, it borders on sacrilege. The Messenger: The original release date of this film was changed due to the Taylor Swift concert documentary. It’s a shame they don’t produce a new one every week. Observer: It’s a movie in which everyone’s effort (the effort to underscore a message, the effort to offer a nuanced interpretation, the effort to be visually interesting, the effort to surprise the audience) is all too visible on the screen.

Remember that The Exorcist: Believer premieres on October 5th in theaters.

Via: Rotten Tomatoes

Editor’s note: I had no interest in seeing this movie, and now with these reviews I think that not in streaming I will give it a chance. Of course, something in its favor is the fact that it must be more complex to create horror films these days.