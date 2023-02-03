50 years after the original “The Exorcist”, the director david gordon green a sequel is about to be released, in which Lydia Jewett will give life to a new protagonist.

Lidya Jewett was chosen as the new protagonist of “The Exorcist”. Photo: Instagram/@lidyajewett

Who is Lidya Jewett, the new protagonist of “The Exorcist”?

According to Deadline, Lidya Jewett has been chosen as the protagonist of “The Exorcist”, the first film in this trilogy that will serve as a reboot of the original franchise. But who is the actress? Her name may not ring a bell at first glance, but the artist has a long list of credits at 16 years old.

According to the aforementioned media, Jewett has appeared in Sam Raimi’s “Nightbooks”, and the recently released “Ivy + Bean”, both for Netflix, and the Oscar nominees “Hidden Figures”, “Black Panther”, “The Minds darker”, among several other feature films.

Regarding her time on TV, the actress has appeared in “Good girls”, “Grey’s Anatomy”, “Bunk’d” and other series.

Lidya Jewett is only 16 years old, but she has a lot of acting experience. Photo: Instagram/@lidyajewett

When will the reboot of “The Exorcist” be released?

After they took a break in December 2022, the production of “The Exorcist” has already resumed filming, with a view to a theatrical release on October 13 of this year, to coincide with the 50th anniversary of “The Exorcist”. ” from 1973.

Luckily for the fans, Ellen Burstyn will return to play Chris MacNeil, Regan’s mother in the saga. She will be joined in the cast, in addition to Lidya Jewett, by Leslie Odom Jr. and Ann Dowd.