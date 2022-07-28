Horror movies are celebrating, to the delight of the fans and the anguish of the most sensitive public, with “The Exorcism of God”. The film premiered in Peruvian theaters on July 28 and is already giving something to talk about due to its strong content that has earned it reproaches from the Catholic community.

On the occasion of its launch on the big screen, we share the plot, characters and the scene with the possessed Jesus that promises to give you nightmares.

Watch the trailer here

What is it about?

“When the children of a small Mexican town begin to die of demonic possession, the townspeople seek help from Peter Williams, an American priest scarred by an exorcism gone wrong. He is considered a saint among his parishioners, but his first encounter with the devil left him forever touched. Now, he must overcome his fears to face evil again, ”says the synopsis.

Who is who?

Will Beinbrink as Father Peter Williams

Maria Gabriela de Faria as Esperanza

Joseph Marcell as Michael Lewis

Iran Castillo as Magali

Hector Kotsifakis as Dr. Nelson

Alfredo Herrera as the possessed Jesus.

The scene of the possessed Jesus

The scariest moment in the film is the first encounter between Father Peter and the darkly possessed version of Jesus. “That is, the atmosphere was very dark and the actor was so involved in his role, it was Alfredo Herrera. He was practically naked at zero degrees centigrade, crying with a few moans of suffering. It was terribly shocking and terrifying (…) I felt scared seeing it on the monitor,” Alejandro Hidalgo told Sensacine.

As for the controversy that he raised with the Catholic community, he affirms that he never tried to confront the church with his new film. “Here we talk about the fight between good and evil, I’m not looking for separate fights. It is very important to define that this is not really Jesus nor is it the Virgin. They are the diabolical images that the devil would use to terrify a priest whose faith is sustained in Jesus and in the Virgin”, he explained.