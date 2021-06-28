Protest against the rise of electricity, on June 5 in Valencia. Jorge Gil / Europa Press

One of the feelings of greatest discomfort of citizens is the verification of their helplessness in the face of the enormous power of large economic corporations. This perception is especially accentuated in their relationships with banks, electricity companies, insurers, water distributors and other entities that citizens depend on to obtain basic services. The feeling of helplessness in the face of events such as a rate hike or the application of new bank fees is increasingly widespread.

A reflection of this situation is the overwhelming number of claims that financial institutions have received from their clients, which exceed four million during the last decade, most of which have not been estimated.

Citizens have been forced to go to court en masse. Due to the avalanche of lawsuits for the proliferation of abusive provisions in contracts for the acquisition of homes (floor clauses, expenses or foreclosures) special courts were created in 2017, which are collapsed after receiving more than 600,000 lawsuits. Judges find in favor of plaintiffs in 97% of cases, based mainly on European law. However, almost 250,000 cases are pending resolution and some cases have a trial date within three years. The Government has just extended the activity of these courts until the end of the year.

This high litigation has a high reputational cost for banks. Margarita Delgado, deputy governor of the Bank of Spain, recently recalled at the Malaga Bar Association that Spanish confidence in the sector was the second lowest in the world, after Ireland. Delgado highlighted that the risk of conduct of the entities “has a direct effect on the solvency ratio” of the entities. This explains why Spanish banks are the least solvent in Europe, according to the European Central Bank.

Judicial decisions are especially relevant because they occur despite the difficulties of the process, which has become “a weapon of deterrence”, as Magistrate Edmundo Rodríguez Achútegui has pointed out, in Corporations versus consumers: the process as deterrence, in the magazine Judges for Democracy, information and debate. The magistrate maintains that “most of those who have the right to complain do not do so, deterred by the economic and emotional cost involved in the entire process.”

The underlying issue that Rodríguez Achútegui reveals is the enormous capacity of large corporations to influence the legislator to impose their interests. He describes as “shameful examples of submission to the private interest of the general interests” Law 1/2013 “pompously called ‘measures to reinforce the protection of mortgage debtors, debt restructuring and social rent’ or Royal Decree Law 1/2017 , of January 20, “of urgent measures of protection of consumers in the matter of clauses floor”. For the magistrate “a legislator who dictates general provisions systematically contrary to national and European norms, as shown by the judgments of the Court of Justice of the European Union that up to three occasions declared Law 1/2013 contrary to the acquis of the EU, no He does it for no reason, and this is surely the clear influence of the lobbies business ”.

Added to the well-known deficiency in the protection of the right to housing is the lack of regulation of interest groups in Spain, which act with impunity in defense of the interests of large corporations.

The display of exorbitant power by certain sectors such as the financial sector has been evident these days by their angry reaction to the regulated actions of supervisors such as the National Markets and Competition Commission (CNMC). An institution more necessary than ever that must be strengthened so that it can ensure less unequal relations between large companies and citizens.