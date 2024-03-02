Texas is one of the states that has acted most firmly against undocumented immigrants. It has approved state laws that allow their arrest and immediate deportation, placed barbed wire along much of its border and allocated resources to take immigrants to cities considered sanctuary. All of which has involved enormous expenses for the entity, as has been announced.

It is estimated that, in the last two years, The Lone Star State has spent more than $148,000,000 moving more than 102,000 immigrants on buses to other parts of the country, according to a report by the economic research company The Perryman Group.

And it is worth remembering that, since April 2020, Governor Greg Abbott announced his intention to transfer asylum seekers out of Texas, so since then, has allocated resources mainly to take them to New York, Chicago, Denver, Los AngelesPhiladelphia and the country's capital Washington DC.

The situation has significantly affected areas such as New York City. whose mayor, Eric Adams, has emphasized that they are facing a crisis because they no longer have spaces to house more immigrants and have not only had to create emergency shelters but other measures such as curfews with the intention of facing social challenges such as delinquency.

Texas reaffirms its anti-immigrant policy

Texas has made clear that it will continue to take steps to prevent illegal immigration into its state. As an example, on March 5, a law could come into force that will allow state authorities to detain people suspected of having entered the territory illegally and be immediately deported.

The above has generated a debate. Joe Boden's administration considers that immigration policies only concern the federal government and that applying and approving local measures is unconstitutional. However, Texas argues that it has the right to act against undocumented immigrants because it considers that there is an invasion of its territory.