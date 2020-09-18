Migrants cross the Channel in broad daylight, in full view of everyone. They want to reach the UK as quickly as possible. A common scene on the 33 km that separate the French and British coasts on one of the most dangerous sea routes in the world. Most of the time, their boats are boarded by the patrolling vessels.

Whether they come from Afghanistan, Iraq, Syria or elsewhere, after weeks of wandering, migrants first arrive in Hauts-de-France. This is where they make contact with smugglers. In Seine-Saint-Denis, at the foot of the Stade de France, a new unsanitary camp of 800 migrants has been set up. Most of them want to join England. Since January 2020, more than 6,200 migrants have attempted to cross the Channel.