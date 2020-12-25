The sports management is waiting to definitively know the salary cap it has, pending the meetings that in recent days are being held with La Liga, to see its margin of action in the transfer market. There are two names on the list of preferential departures, those of Rafa Mujica and Aburjania, two of those that count the least in Ziganda’s plans.

The club’s idea is to cancel the forward’s loan from Leeds United and reach an agreement with the Georgian so that he will be released in the next winter market. However, the movements are paralyzed waiting for the decision of the employer on the salary cap.

Oviedo could even find itself in a negative balance after the last readjustment of the League, which now urges clubs to value the money from ticket offices and season tickets at zero, given the forecast that there will be no public in the stadiums throughout the season.