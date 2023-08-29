Except for surprises, everything indicates that Real Madrid will not make panic moves about the market closing, the team from the capital of Spain, in the words of the team’s coach, Carlo Ancelotti is considered to have a full squad to face at least the first half of the season and although Vinicius’ injury has opened room for the signing of a striker, to date, Florentino Pérez’s board of directors has not probed a single name within the market.
What should not be surprising is that the whites lose one or two players along the way this summer, players who do not even have minutes as substitutes and who, more than an option for the team, have become a salary burden, one One of those cases is that of Álvaro Odriozola, whom the board of directors of the Madrid team wants to accommodate anywhere else before Friday.
The player has no place in Carlo’s plans in his options to at least compete for the starting position with Dani Carvajal are very few. To this fact, it must be added that the Spaniard is not even the second option for the side, as the club has a clear preference for Nacho. That being the case, in these little more than 72 hours of the market, Florentino’s board of directors strives as much as possible to give the right-back a way out, considering that this is the best for everyone involved.
