David Choquehuanca (left), candidate for the vice presidency for the MAS, together with Luis Arce, aspiring to the presidency, early this Monday. Courtesy

Luis Arce, candidate of the Movement for Socialism (MAS), the party of Evo Morales, is emerging as the winner of the presidential elections in Bolivia held this Sunday. According to two exit polls, Arce would win about 53% of the vote, the same as Morales did in 2005, when he won his first election. These first figures, in the absence of the official count, above the expectations of the MAS itself, have caused an earthquake in Bolivian politics. Morales’ party left power violently a year ago, after precisely an election that the opposition called fraudulent. The mobilization in the streets against Morales forced the former president to go into exile, giving rise to an interim government that made the fight against the MAS its main occupation and objective.

Immediately after these polls were released, the interim president, Jeanine Áñez, acknowledged in a tweet the victory of her political rivals. “We still do not have an official count, but from the data we have, Mr. Arce and Mr. (David) Choquehuanca have won the election. I congratulate the winners and ask them to govern with Bolivia and democracy in mind ”. The polls were carried out by the initiative Tu Voto Cuenta for Cadena A, and by Ciesmori for the television networks Unitel and Bolivision.

We still do not have an official count, but from the data we have, Mr. Arce and Mr. Choquehuanca have won the election. I congratulate the winners and ask them to govern thinking of Bolivia and democracy. – Jeanine Añez Chavez (@JeanineAnez) October 19, 2020

The official results will be known in a couple of days, but it is difficult for them to change such a clear trend. In them, Carlos Mesa has been second, with around 30% of the votes. Luis Fernando Camacho, leader in Santa Cruz, obtained 14% of the national vote.

For some reason that has not been very clear, the presentation of the unofficial counts was delayed much longer than expected. “The polling companies refuse to publish the results on the exit for more than three hours. It is suspected that they are hiding something, ”said Evo Morales from Argentina, where he has been a refugee since December, shortly before the data was finally released. The pollsters, on the other hand, argued technical difficulties in consolidating a reliable sample.

After learning of the great difference that favors him, Luis Arce gave a notoriously calm speech: “We have recovered democracy and we have recovered hope. Our commitment is to work, to carry out our program. We are going to build a government of national unity, we are going to build the unity of this country, ”he promised. In a self-critical touch that was always said that Evo Morales was lacking, he assured that he will “redirect the ‘process of change’ by learning and overcoming mistakes.” Morales, for his part, repeated that Bolivians “recovered the homeland” and celebrated: “I fight [Arce] President”.

Carlos Mesa’s campaign has refused to comment on these results and has asked to wait for the official count to end.

Former President Evo Morales, during a press conference. On video, part of his statements.(Photo: EFE | video: Reuters)

A choice in peace

The elections in Bolivia were held without notable incidents, with high population attendance and a large presence of military and police personnel in the streets. There were long lines in front of the polling stations because biosecurity measures due to covid-19 slowed down the voting procedure. Contrary to what was feared, citizens who had been nominated as electoral juries attended and remained by the polls for the nine hours that they were open.

The official count is expected to end on Monday, but it may last until Tuesday and even longer. “We want to highlight the tranquility of the citizens. Citizens were patient, because the day had unique characteristics due to the need we had to adapt to the challenges of the coronavirus. The voting has been slower, but it has flowed. Our balance is satisfactory ”, summarized Salvador Romero, president of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal.

Sisters and brothers: the will of the people has been imposed.

There has been a resounding victory for the MAS-IPSP. Our political movement will have a majority in both houses. We have returned millions, now we are going to restore dignity and freedom to the people.#JallallaBolivia pic.twitter.com/gTHa6qRhTB – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) October 19, 2020

Despite the division of voting hours to avoid crowds, the schools where the polls were placed were overflowing with people. In Bolivia, voting is compulsory and the absenteeism rate is traditionally very low (between 10% and 15%). It was assumed that this time, due to the pandemic, there would be less participation from the middle classes than from the lower classes, which could favor Luis Arce, from MAS. In the last week, the authorities of the interim government and the candidates against the MAS intensely demanded that people not stop voting.

Shortly after the vote ended, the interim president, Jeanine Áñez, appeared on television, with the ministers of Defense and Government (Interior) and the commanders of the Police and the Armed Forces behind her. He thanked the population for the tranquility on voting day and recalled that the results will be known in a few days. That is why he asked for three specific things: patience, complying with the law and remembering that, before anything else, they are Bolivians, regardless of their differences.

The night before the vote, large displays of police, soldiers and military vehicles patrolled the streets of the main cities of Bolivia. The schools that were voted on were also heavily guarded. The Deputy Minister of Security, Wilson Santa María, published on social networks photographs of the troops with the phrase “We are taking care of them.” The exact number of troops mobilized is kept as a “state secret”.

“We do not take power by armed means. We take power by democratic means, we understand that this is the way to do it, “said candidate Arce after casting his vote. “I want to ask you not to fall for any kind of provocation. The great lesson that we must never forget is that violence only generates violence and that with it we all lose, ”said Evo Morales. The former president also referred to rumors about his imminent return to the country, which his adversaries circulated in recent days with the aim of frightening urban voters who reject his figure. “Given so much rumor about what I will do, I want to tell you that the priority is exclusively the recovery of democracy.”

The main problem in this election has been the suspension of the system for the rapid transmission of preliminary results, which should allow it to be known in a few hours who won the elections. The Electoral Court decided this suspension on Saturday, after a test of the security of the system it had set up failed. It was a new system, since the previous one had been questioned as one of the fraud mechanisms in the elections that were annulled, for this reason, a year ago.

At the time, the Morales government insisted that the quick count mechanism was not legally binding and that, therefore, its deficiencies could not be considered as evidence of fraud. Now, MAS spokesmen affirm that the annulment of this mechanism in these elections has proved them right: the only count with legal value is the physical one, which in 2019 was less questioned than the other, although it was also considered fraudulent.