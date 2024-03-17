Monitoring center of the Central Election Commission of Russia in Moscow | Photo: EFE/EPA/MAXIM SHIPENKOV

Exit polls released this Sunday (17), the last of three days of voting for the presidential election in Russia, showed that President Vladimir Putin will be re-elected with an overwhelming advantage.

A survey by the Russian Center for Public Opinion Research found that 87.97% of voters voted for Putin. Another survey, by the FOM research institute, showed that the current president had 87.8% of the votes.

Between Friday (15) and today, Russia held presidential elections without transparency and real opponents for Putin, who ran against fake opponents.

If the poll percentage is confirmed in the count, it will be his biggest victory in the five presidential elections he contested. In 2000, he received 53.44% of the vote; in 2004, it reached 71.91%; in 2012, it was 64.35%; and in 2018, Putin got 77.53%.