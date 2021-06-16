EI Seville has many movements on the table in order to give another twist to its squad with a view to next season, although for now the caution queen in the Monchi’s plan. The sports director the Nervionense club hopes that there are some exits before to execute transfer movements that can give a new leap in quality to their squad. There is more of 27 footballers in a first team that needs to minimize that number for the preseason knowing that some will land in Nervión to give more tools to the scheme of Julen Lopetegui.

The contact between Monchi and the technician Basque is constant at the time of considering the different possibilities that exist to improve the establishment in a qualitative way. A battering ram will arrive, with Joselu as one of the candidates on the table. Also a force piece that can relieve Fernando in the midfield to reduce wear throughout the campaign. But there will also be other sources of need waiting to glimpse a more accurate context. And because of that the club awaits departures in the coming weeks that join those of Vaclik and Mudo Vázquez, who took the closing of their contract in tears and leaving room for other pieces. Also Squire, that opens the way on that left side.

There are many unknowns regarding high-flying tricks. Will the offer of height that you wait so long arrive Kooundé? Will PSV insist to take Luuk de jong? Monchi shuffles several scenarios in which uncertainty remains for now signs of caution. There will be no precipitation without the needs emerging. Others like Sergi Gómez, Rekik, Gudelj or Munir they could also find a way out in this market. Juan Soriano was the name that came to the fore yesterday when the agreement was announced terminate your contract at the end of June. The goalkeeper had been on loan at Malaga during this last campaign. With Bono and Dmitrovic, there is no space. And there will be more forced exits in the offing.