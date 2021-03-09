Dubai (Union)

Surprises recorded their presence strongly since the second round of the Dubai International Women’s Tennis Championship, with the exit of the Ukrainian fifth world number one, Elena Svitolina, who has won two titles in the past, by losing to Russian Svetlana Kuznetsova 6-2, 4-6, 6-1. And Petra Kvitova, who won the 2019 edition of the title, lost to Swiss Tishman, to withdraw in the second group.

In the rest of the matches, the Czech Karolina Pliskova, ranked second in the tournament and ranked No. 6 in the world, won to reach the 16th round after an uphill confrontation against Latvian world number 55 Anastasia Sevastova, by two groups to one (6-3, 6-7, 6-2). .

After a long match that lasted for two hours and 38 minutes, Swiss defending champion Belinda Bensic, ranked sixth in the tournament and 12th in the world, defeated Russian Veronica Kudermyova in two sets in one interview (6-4, 5-7, 6-4) to continue her career in defense of her title, as she excluded Portuguese Ariana Sabalenka, seeded third in the tournament and eighth in the world, defeated French rival Alise Cornet in two sets, 6-2, 6-4.