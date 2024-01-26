90min can confirm this clause, which applies to Alonso's former clubs as a player: Real Madrid, Liverpool FC and FC Bayern. According to SZ, It is between 15 and 18 million euros.

The Spaniard became a global star at Anfield and appeared on the field 210 times for the Reds between 2004 and 2009. He won the first of his two Champions League titles with Liverpool, before winning this trophy with Real Madrid .

From the outside, Alonso is likely to be the LFC boss' preferred candidate to ensure Klopp's legacy is upheld. And Alonso will surely be interested in returning to Anfield Road to take the next logical step in his coaching career.

As reported Sky , the relationship with many of those responsible is quite cold. Tuchel is said to work well with sporting director Christoph Freund. There are disagreements within the team when it comes to communication. From a technical point of view, the majority of the squad remains convinced by Tuchel. According to Bild Uli Hoeneß especially hopes that he has finally found a coach in Tuchel who will stay with the team for the long term.

Therefore, there is a real risk of failure due to high expectations. Leverkusen, who are undefeated, will fight for the twelfth consecutive FCB cup. In the premier class, a lot will depend on your form on the day. Especially since the squad is still not very large and seems unbalanced in some parts. A fact that Tuchel has publicly denounced repeatedly.