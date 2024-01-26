Xabi Alonso will likely be spoiled for choice in the summer. The successful Leverkusen manager has an exit clause that applies to former clubs from his playing career. He Liverpool FC will look for a new coach but the Spaniard could also be the face of a change at FC Bayern.
Leverkusen, Liverpool or FC Bayern? Xabi Alonso could be spoiled for choice in the summer. Last November, the S.Z. and a little later also the Sportbild They discussed an exit clause in Alonso's contract, valid until 2026. Consequently, he could leave Leverkusen for a fixed transfer fee.
90min can confirm this clause, which applies to Alonso's former clubs as a player: Real Madrid, Liverpool FC and FC Bayern. According to SZ, It is between 15 and 18 million euros.
Liverpool will first have to digest the news before thinking about Klopp's successor. However, those responsible have known about their decision since November. You don't have to be clairvoyant to know that the name of Xabi Alonso will soon end up occupying a prominent place on everyone's wish list.
The Spaniard became a global star at Anfield and appeared on the field 210 times for the Reds between 2004 and 2009. He won the first of his two Champions League titles with Liverpool, before winning this trophy with Real Madrid .
From the outside, Alonso is likely to be the LFC boss' preferred candidate to ensure Klopp's legacy is upheld. And Alonso will surely be interested in returning to Anfield Road to take the next logical step in his coaching career.
On the other hand, another great opportunity for Alonso could arise in the summer: the coaching position at FC Bayern. Thomas Tuchel is said to be firmly in charge at Munich (yet) and a split during the season does not appear to be an issue. But the first doubts have already been planted for some time.
As reported Sky , the relationship with many of those responsible is quite cold. Tuchel is said to work well with sporting director Christoph Freund. There are disagreements within the team when it comes to communication. From a technical point of view, the majority of the squad remains convinced by Tuchel. According to Bild Uli Hoeneß especially hopes that he has finally found a coach in Tuchel who will stay with the team for the long term.
What happens next with Tuchel (contract until 2025) and Bayern will surely not be decided until the coming weeks and months until the end of the season. The main criterion is and remains sporting success. The championship is essential, in the Champions League we want to go further than in recent years.
Therefore, there is a real risk of failure due to high expectations. Leverkusen, who are undefeated, will fight for the twelfth consecutive FCB cup. In the premier class, a lot will depend on your form on the day. Especially since the squad is still not very large and seems unbalanced in some parts. A fact that Tuchel has publicly denounced repeatedly.
