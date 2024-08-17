On August 16, 2023, when the campus of the Central American University (UCA) was confiscated by the regime of Daniel Ortega and Rosario Murillo, historians and academics rushed to the collection of the Institute of History of Nicaragua and Central America (IHNCA) to rescue everything they could. There was no time to remove physical collections, but they were able to download thousands of digitalized files from the cloud before the police stormed the building, creating an inventory that aims to prevent the misappropriation of that heritage. It was a frantic task, somewhat disorganized by the anguish and the rush.

Most of these academics and researchers fled into exile that same day or weeks later, because the regime opened legal proceedings for terrorism against the Jesuit university, one of the most important in the history of the Central American country, both socially and politically. The IHNCA was founded, together with the UCA, 63 years ago by the Society of Jesus.

The IHNCA was the main history institute of Nicaragua, a collection collected over the years by the Jesuits, which includes ancient and very valuable collections: 40 rare books in which a Thesaurus bibliorum from 1577, a copy of the incunabulum Art in the Mixtec languagefirst editions of the books of Rubén Darío, the greatest poet of Nicaraguans; correspondence from the last century, personal libraries of historical figures, archives of the National Security Office (OSN) of the Somoza dictatorship and even transcripts of interviews with young people who participated in the National Literacy Crusade during the Sandinista revolution.

There are 70,000 collections that document the history of Nicaragua since the 15th century: newspapers, magazines, photographs, microfilms, audiovisuals, texts, oral narratives, museum pieces and a long etcetera… a universe that academics in exile describe as having “incalculable and irreparable heritage and monetary value.”

Since they went into exile, the academics decided that they had to organize what they had rescued and make it available to the public, not only for the value of this historical memory of Nicaragua, but also to “prevent its misappropriation.” “It requires a permanent social audit,” the researcher who led the investigation from Costa Rica told EL PAÍS. the launch of a website with inventories and digital samples of the material seized by the Ortega-Murillo regime.

“The idea began to emerge on August 16, when the campus was raided. We made it happen here in San José, with the collaboration of professors from the UCR (University of Costa Rica). And we finished developing it and working with the collaboration of other academics from other parts of the world. They were people who have worked with the IHNCA and so they were willing to support us,” says the academic who, for security reasons, asked to remain anonymous. “All year we have been recovering information and putting it in order to present it in a friendly manner.” Professors and students from the UCA, renamed by the regime as the Casimiro Sotelo University, also participated in the task.

“From exile, the IHNCA continues to promote the protection and dissemination of its historical heritage, as well as historiographical research on the region, reaffirming the prevalence of its mission over the adversities it faces,” says the website launched on August 16 by academics, historians and researchers. “This cultural heritage was entrusted to this institute by numerous Nicaraguan families and academics from various countries. The Jesuit priests and numerous lay people, development agencies and non-governmental organizations from various countries have been fundamental in the management of this documentation.”

Murillo, a predator of cultural heritage

On August 23, days after its confiscation, the Ortega and Murillo regime inaugurated the IHNCA as the “Héroes de Nicaragua” Institute of History, at the same time that they installed the National Literacy Crusade Museum in the building. It was a partisan event, flanked by the red and black flags of the ruling party. “That space was closed by the enemies of the blessed and always free homeland. Today it was reopened and there is the mirror of what we are, where we are going,” said Rosario Murillo that day in her official monologue.

The entire collection of 70,000 documents was then in the hands of the Sandinista government, more specifically under the control of co-president Murillo. This is not the first time that art collections and assets have been appropriated. In 2010, it took over the custody of more than 300 paintings from a private foundation. from the Julio Cortázar Museumdescribed as one of the most extraordinary that ever occurred in Latin America. With the confiscation of the newspaper The Press In 2022, Murillo also took over the newspaper archivesthe oldest in the country.

The managers of The Press They do not know where the documents are that they kept under special care, that is, published and unpublished photographs, all editions of the newspaper and other old newspapers, such as Arrow, The News, The Chronicle, The Weekly News, Barricade either The New Dailyamong others.

An example of how Ortega and Murillo use priceless pieces occurred in 2006, when the Sandinista returned to power and gave the late Hugo Chávez two handwritten poems by Rubén Darío. Writers and poets harshly criticized the gift, including Ortega’s own Minister of Culture, Margine Gutiérrez, whom he fired three months later.

In this sense, says the IHNCA academic, it was essential to document the collection. “This is not the continuation of the work we did from the UCA campus. We want to emphasize the complaint with this website: one, it was stolen; and two, to tell many families who gave their documentation to the Jesuits and the UCA over generations: ‘Look, here is the inventory of what was stolen.’ Among them are the photos of their families, of their grandparents. In other words, it is a way of telling the people who gave us their heritage, their patrimony, to guard: ‘This is what they took.’ A social audit must be done to prevent further looting. Also, whoever one day gets their hands on an 18th century manuscript and buys it, they can check if the document is in the IHNCA collection,” says the academic exiled in Costa Rica.

Of the 70,000 documentary pieces at the IHNCA, the academics managed to compile almost the entire inventory. However, a single piece can have between one and 400 pages. Each book or file is a piece, a single telegram and a handwritten letter are also a piece each. Digitizing them all would have been a pharaonic task, say the academics. However, between 2007 and 2023, the IHNCA digitized thousands of pages and tapes (audio or audiovisual). But it was only a part of those large libraries.

“We were able to safeguard what friendly universities (Tulane, Indiana and UCR) had managed to protect on their servers when we asked them to download information from ours. All of this happened during those fateful hours a year ago,” the academic concludes.

