Bodegas Luzón presents exclusively in the Murcia Gastronomic Region its new range, ‘Origen de Luzón’, made up of two surprising wines: a 100% Garnacha Tintorera, with aromas reminiscent of black fruits, liquorice and menthol touches, and a 100% Syrah , with a fresh mouth, concentrated and very mineral. Apart from these two references, the brand offers the Tomás Ferro wine, a young white made with the Merseguera variety, native to the Cartagena countryside, as well as its well-known ‘Premium’ and ‘Collection’ ranges, which offer a burst of nuances on the palate and remember.