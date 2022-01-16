Rasha Tabila (Abu Dhabi)

The exhibition and conference sector will be launched in Abu Dhabi in 2022 with the World Future Energy Summit, which is considered one of the most important global events specialized in clean energy. and tourist sites, and promote investments, by making deals.

According to data from the World Travel and Tourism Council for 2019, the volume of spending by business tourists in the UAE amounted to about 38.2 billion dirhams.

Mohamed Waqeb, Director of Marketing and Sales Department at the Fairmont Bab Al Bahr Hotel, stresses the importance of exhibition and conference tourism to achieve profitability and the growth of the tourism sector, as it attracts international tourists who use aviation, groups and delegations who reside in hotels and use meeting rooms and facilities, in addition to organizing tours in tourist destinations. In the city, which also supports the work of tourism companies.

Wakeb points out the need to target international companies and institutions to organize “incentive” trips for their employees, as happened previously when a major Chinese company was attracted, as it contributed to greatly revitalizing the tourism movement in Abu Dhabi, and thus targeting such major companies is necessary due to the importance of incentive tourism in revitalizing tourism And the economy.

In turn, Mustafa Tantawi, Director of Operations at Bab Al Qasr Hotel in Abu Dhabi, says: “The hotels record a positive performance by receiving guests of the companies participating in the exhibitions, whether they are coming from outside or inside the country, because these exhibitions raise the occupancy rate of rooms, restaurants and facilities.”

Tantawi stresses that the tourism of exhibitions, conferences and incentives stimulates the movement of buying and selling in commercial centers with its restaurants and facilities, and revitalizing the tourist destinations and facilities in the emirate.

International events held in Abu Dhabi during the first quarter of this year contribute to the revitalization of tourism in the emirate, as Abu Dhabi hosts international exhibitions, conferences and events specializing in the sectors of clean energy, security, technology, medicine, culture, entertainment, films and sports.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center will host the World Future Energy Summit, the International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience “ISNR Abu Dhabi”, in addition to the Unmanned Systems Exhibition UMEX 2022 and Simulation and Training Exhibition SimTEX 2022.

The International Exhibition for National Security and Resilience “ISNR – Abu Dhabi”, which will be held from February 21 to 23, is the most prominent event in the Middle East and North Africa region in the manufacture of equipment, security devices, tools and technologies that enhance safety, security, risk prevention and speed of response, and “ISNR” constitutes a platform Perfect showcases the latest innovations and pioneering security solutions, strengthening relationships and business for companies operating in diverse sectors.

The activities of the Unmanned Systems Exhibition UMEX 2022 and Simulation and Training Exhibition 2022 will be held from February 21 to 23, and the two exhibitions are the only events in the region specialized in unmanned systems, simulation, training, artificial intelligence, robotics and multi-use systems in the civil and defense sectors. Experts, decision-makers, senior officials and academics, along with major international companies, regional and global partners from the public and private sectors, to discuss and review the latest global technologies and advanced solutions to confront security challenges, in addition to the latest innovations in business sectors that are witnessing rapid changes and developments at the regional and global levels.

In the medical sector, the World Federation of Wound Healing Societies conference will be launched from March 1-5, which highlights the importance of wound care, and the Middle East and North Africa Expo 2022 will be launched from March 14-15, bringing together exhibition industry experts. Events and decision makers from among the parties that plan and produce a variety of events

From March 21-23, the Eurotier Middle East 2022 exhibition will kick off, as the Eurotier brand of the exhibition is the only platform that includes animal expertise in all sectors (dairy, livestock, poultry, sheep, fish, goats and camels), and exhibitors will have the opportunity to showcase the latest offers in In this growing and dynamic market, EuroTier Middle East will feature 120 exhibitors and 150 companies from 16 countries.

The Middle East Film and Comics Exhibition (MEFCC) will organize its tenth edition in the UAE capital in March 2022, from 3 to 5 March at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, where movie stars, content broadcasters and international celebrities who will shine in exclusive networking events and dialogues will gather. Meetings and recreational activities.

The Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center, whose facilities extend over an area of ​​142,226 square meters, contributes to many economic and tourism benefits in the emirate.

Yass Island

Various events will start on Yas Island in the first quarter of this year. From January 20 to 23, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship will start at the Yas Links Course on Yas Island, where Abu Dhabi Golf Club has hosted all editions of the tournament since its launch in 2006. And after this championship succeeded for sixteen consecutive years in achieving a prominent position in the Middle East region, it shifted its course to Yas Island to highlight the capital Abu Dhabi as an advanced global sports destination that hosts every season the elite of international sporting events, such as the Etihad Prize race The Grand Prix of Formula 1, the UFC Ultimate Fighting Championship, and other major tournaments and events that enhance Abu Dhabi’s position as a distinguished global destination for accommodation and entertainment.

Yas Island, on the waterfront in Yas Bay, will host the first edition of the “Pokemon Go Tour”, which is a realistic extension of a live global event that will take place on Saturday 26 February 2022.

At Etihad Arena, it will host musical and comedy events in the first quarter of it, as it will host the comedian with a major show for the first time in the UAE on January 21, and an evening with Frank Sinatra who presents his best songs.

On March 18 and 19, Etihad Arena will host the 22nd edition of the International Indian Film Academy Awards.