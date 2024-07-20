The new exhibition at the German Resistance Memorial Center is about women. Women who hid Jews and other persecuted people, wrote leaflets, and smuggled information. 32 individual stories are told, each with a portrait photo and bilingual text. Marlene Dietrich and Therese Giehse are also included. 200 other biographies can be accessed in a database.
#exhibition #Women #Resistance #National #Socialism
buying prescription drugs in mexico online: mexican pharmaceuticals online – pharmacies in mexico that ship to usa