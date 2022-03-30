THE TRUTH Murcia Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 7:56 p.m.



The mayor of Archena, Patricia Fernández, opened the exhibition on the life and work of Murcian engineer Juan de la Cierva, ‘Wings of Genius’, which can be visited at the local museum until July. Fernández announced that more than 400 CEIP students will visit, during this quarter, the educational exhibition with the aim of understanding the trajectory of the Murcian inventor and knowing, first-hand, the replica of the C-30 model built by the Murcian aviator.

Likewise, the City Council made the museum’s telephone number available to all schools in the Region so that they can reserve a place during the third term of the school year. Fernández highlighted the interest of the sample that compiles the trajectory of “this distinguished and universal Murcian and that helps us to know his person and his entrepreneurial vocation.” “We are very excited to have this exhibition in Archena to recognize the international work of Juan de la Cierva,” said the municipal councilor.

The figure of Juan de la Cierva goes beyond the Region of Murcia, said Fernández, who recalled that “he is one of the most remembered inventors in the history of Spain, since 2001 a national prize has been awarded with his name, as well as Name a research training programme.

Patricia Fernández was accompanied at the inauguration by the Minister of Education, Mabel Campuzano, who expressed the commitment of the Archena City Council to make the figure of Juan de la Cierva known to the educational community of the municipality, and the curator of the exhibition, the archenero Primitivo Pérez, a member of the Spanish Film Academy whom the mayor recognized for his work in disseminating the work of this “excellent” Murcian, while encouraging residents to visit this “enriching” exhibition. “I encourage all Murcians who are interested in learning about the figure of the Murcian inventor to come to the Archena Museum,” he said. To conclude, the mayor of Archena thanked Fernando de la Cierva Bento, grandson of the inventor of the autogyro and author of the novel about the inventor, ‘A Winter in Philadelphia’, for attending the inauguration.