The exhibition promoted by the “Motoclub Renzo Pasolini” was inaugurated in the Roma building (in front of the Grand Hotel in Rimini), in the presence of the Honorable Spinelli and Maresi, welcomed by Sergio Rastelli, president of the Rimini association. Also speaking for the occasion were Andrea Albani, general director of the “Misano World Circuit” and the journalist Enrico Borghi, former director of “Motosprint” and currently at the helm of “Slick”, a bimonthly magazine that has dedicated ample space to this event in the August-September issue.

Objective of “The 50 golden years of Italian motorcycling”: to retrace the journey of Italian and world motorcycling with images, films and very valuable motorcycles, starting from the tragic death of Renzo Pasolini and Jarno Saarinen, 50 years ago in Monza , coinciding with the arrival of the MotoGP stage at the Misano World Circuit “Marco Simoncelli”.

The sporting event, which should bring around 130 thousand spectators to the Riviera over the three days of the GP, is the pinnacle of a passion that involves the whole territory and the “Motoclub Renzo Pasolini” confirms its commitment, in collaboration with the Municipality of Rimini , to make the event more heartfelt with a themed exhibition which is one of the collateral events of this 2023. In 2022 there were over 5 thousand visitors to the exhibition organized by Rastelli and associates in Castel Sismondo in Rimini.

“In close collaboration with the Municipality of Rimini – explained Rastelli – we propose this event in the new space in the sea area. We want to present 50 years of world motorcycling. Starting from a sad event, the accident of Pasolini and Saarinen on 20 May 1973 , stories were born that have written important pages of this sport. Let’s try to propose a journey between drivers and vehicles, with attention to the evolution of technology. Renzo Pasolini was ideally the grandfather of Marco Bezzecchi and Enea Bastianini. I would like to thank the many collectors who helped us with the setup and the Honorable Spinelli and Councilor Maresi for their presence”.

Among the 23 racing motorcycles on display, the following stand out: a ’60 Benelli 500 and Renzo Pasolini’s Aermacchi Harley Davidson 350 Ala d’Oro ’71, Giacomo Agostini’s 1976 Suzuki 500 Rg, Jarno’s ’72 Benelli 500 Saarineen; Loris Capirossi’s 2004 Ducati MotoGP and Loris Reggiani’s ’92 Aprilia 250. On the walls, there are portraits and posters of some of the most representative pilots of our territory: from Maurizio Vitali to Massimo Matteoni and Pierpaolo Bianchi, from Marco Simoncelli to Niccolò Antonelli and Marco Bezzecchi, just to name a few.

Many collectors contributed to the exhibition: Giuseppe Sandroni, Luciano Sansovini, Francesco Merzari, Franco Gennaioli, the “Paolo Tordi” motoclub and Duilio Damiani. The exhibition will remain open from 2 to 10 September with the following times: from 5pm to 11pm.

On Saturday 9th from 8pm, a meeting took place, again in the Roma building, moderated by the voice of the Misano World Circuit Boris Casadio, “Renzo Pasolini and the 50 gold of Italian motorcycling” with several guests, including some surprise riders.

Domenica Spinelli: “Romagna in the world is often associated with: piada, sea and motorcycles. A passion also lived in synergy between the Municipalities and which demonstrates the ability to always innovate, to make the three days of the MotoGP race a great event, not only sporting, but also tourist. I was mayor of Coriano when Marco Simoncelli won and revolutionized the city, as always on the wave of: passion, concreteness, determination and desire to do things, which mark those who continue to deal with motorcycling, like his father Paolo and many others”.

Moreno Maresi: “When I entered this room I felt so much emotion. I was reminded of the straw bales of our city circuit. I had an Aermacchi Harley Davidson 350 that I had bought from Massimo Pasolini, Renzo’s father. This exhibition represents a moment of culture for our territory’s frantic passion for “e mutor”, which finds its peak in the MotoGP race. The many champions born in a small reality like ours are the greatest witnesses of this.”

Andrea Albani: “Let’s immediately remove any doubts: the pre-sale for the MotoGP is going swimmingly and we are reaching a +15/20% compared to 2022. This means that we expect around 130 thousand attendances in the three days of the race and the 65 % of tickets sold are season tickets, therefore people also staying in accommodation facilities. We will have a great weekend, confirming ourselves, thanks to everyone’s collaboration, not only as the center of the “Motor Valley”, but as “Rider’s land”, land of champions”.