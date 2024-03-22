On March 22, 2024, the exhibition “Silk and Bamboo” opened at the Museum of Music as part of the “cross” Years of Culture Russia – China 2024 – 2025.

The exhibition is intended to reveal the uniqueness of Chinese traditional culture, as well as to show important pages in the history of the last two centuries of cultural relations between China and Russia.

“The exhibition “Silk and Bamboo” is an important event in the year of cross-cultural exchanges between Russia and China, which will be held in 2024-2025. In 2024, over 200 events will take place in more than 50 cities in China and 30 cities in Russia. It should be noted that Russians have a great interest in Chinese culture. Our museums store unique examples of it,” said Elena Kharlamova, director of the Department of Museums and External Relations of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, at the opening of the exhibition.

“The Museum of Music houses over 250 Chinese musical instruments, as well as many artifacts related to the cultural history of Russia and China. At our exhibition, we not only present the rich Chinese collection from the museum’s funds, but also talk about the meanings with which it is filled,” said Mikhail Bryzgalov, General Director of the Russian National Museum of Music, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, member of the Public Chamber of the Russian Federation.

“Silk and bamboo are symbols of Chinese culture. China is the birthplace of silk, and bamboo has always been one of the most common types of material. In China, the combination of silk and bamboo is music, because most Chinese musical instruments are made from them, and music is a bridge that connects the hearts of the peoples of Russia and China,” said the Minister-Counselor for Culture of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Moscow, Director of the Chinese Cultural Center in Moscow, Mr. Feng Litao.

The opening ceremony of the exhibition was also attended by Mr. Zuo Zhenguan, a composer of Chinese origin, Honored Artist of the Russian Federation, author of a number of musicological works on Chinese music, and partner of the exhibition.

A greeting from the head of Rossotrudnichestvo Evgeniy Primakov was read by the chief specialist-expert of the department of cultural initiatives of the Office of Public Diplomacy Oksana Ilyina.

The exhibition will be open to visitors until November 3, 2024. Visiting the exhibition requires an entrance ticket to the museum.