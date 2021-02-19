Between violence and chaos, the visceral works of the two artists display the violence of the current story.

Political, the works of the two artists tell their time. The pictorial violence that transcends them reflects both social conflicts and daily horrors as well as internal human struggles. If Salifou Lindou explores “the infinite resistance of the being to the traumas of existence“, Sejiro Avoseh testifies to the history of his country echoing its upheavals. With the exhibition Resists, the Parisian gallery Afikaris offers until 23 March 2021 (also in virtual) a reflection on art in resistance.