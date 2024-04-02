Genoa – Since last November 16th, after 137 days of opening, The first major exhibition in Genoa dedicated to one of the most beloved artists of all time closed on Easter Monday: Artemisia Gentileschi. In fact, there were 81,886 visitors, including all those who attended the numerous collateral events organized on the occasion of the exhibition who, from the first day, were able to appreciate and learn about the works and life of a unique artist like Artemisia among the sumptuous rooms of the Doge's Apartment in the Doge's Palace.

A success in which they were the ones talking over 50 of the greatest masterpieces by one of the most powerful artists in history, with an exciting, painful life, full of twists and turns and passion. The visitors, coming from almost all the regions of Italy and from abroad, showed a very high level of satisfaction compared to the average, with a greater percentage of positive comments both on the curatorial choices and on the preparation and care for texts, audio guides and much more. other.

Curated by the art historian Costantino D'Orazio, the exhibition was promoted and organized by Arthemisia with Palazzo Ducale Foundation for Culture, Municipality of Genoa and Liguria Region and is part of the initiatives of Genoa Italian Capital of Books 2023. The exhibition was sponsored by Generali Valore Cultura, special partner Ricola, media partner Il Secolo XIX, mobility partner Frecciarossa Official Train and charity partner Komen Italia.