A telephone submerged for six months in the waters of the Mar Menor and later turned into an artistic piece, along with a bottle collected on the shore after a storm and later intervened with shells, shells or sponges. Who visit the exhibition ‘Last Call’ by Pablo Cros at the Palacio Molina they will observe artistic pieces through the transformation of the matter into a cry of denunciation for the regeneration of the Mar Menor, according to municipal sources in a statement.

The exhibition ‘Last Call’ was inaugurated this Friday, April 30, at the Molina Palace, with the presence of the Councilor for the Culture area of ​​the Cartagena City Council, David Martínez Noguera. «Pablo has set himself the objective vindicate the regeneration of the Mar Menor, and he does it through these works with textures, reliefs, strength, evocation of natural space, salt, water, sand, search for life, life makes its way, but with the title he makes a call for attention, such may be his ‘Last Call’ «commented the Councilor for Culture, David Martínez.

«This exhibition proposes a reflection on the regeneration capacity of nature despite the deterioration of an ecosystem. Awareness is necessary to carry out the necessary changes in order to save a natural environment, ”added Martínez Noguera.

The works that make up the exhibition are phones with snails and various adhesions, by immersion in water, from three to five months. Paintings with sand with acrylic and colored pigments and washed. The textures are first made with sand and latex, later making chromatic glazes with the pigments. You can also see sand volcanoes, modeled in polystyrene, reinforced with fiberglass and covered with sand, or an hourglass made of polystyrene fiberglass, sand and dead shells.

Pablo Cros (Cartagena, 1977) is a senior technician of Plastic Arts and Design in Artistic Ceramics and Applied Arts to Sculpture from the School of Arts and Design Superior of Murcia. Throughout his professional career, he has started individual exhibitions both in the Region and in Madrid or Mexico, in addition to participating in more than twenty group exhibitions. Among his individual exhibitions, in addition to ‘I am cloud’, stand out ‘Las 5 ón’ in the Gallery of Art and Design of Puebla (Mexico) and the Byzantine Wall of Cartagena; and ‘The door to the sea’, which went through the ART 5 Gallery in Madrid, Progreso 8 in Murcia and the Casino in Cartagena.