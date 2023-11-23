On the opening night of Rome’s most talked about new exhibition this month, senior government ministers rubbed shoulders with members of Roman high society and eccentric art lovers chatted with members of far-right youth groups.

Everyone gazed at a drawing of a glam-rock Gandalf in a wizard’s cape, armies of orcs in acrylic, and other fan art. They studied a family tree of elves, men and dwarves; as well as a glossary that explains the protagonists of Middle Earth (“Hobbits are a unique and distinct people known as halflings”).

Some were excited, others baffled. But if there was any doubt why Italy’s Ministry of Culture had organized a major retrospective dedicated to JRR Tolkien, the British author of “The Lord of the Rings,” at the National Gallery of Modern and Contemporary Art, a premier space usually dedicated to modernist masters, one superfan had the answer.

“I found the exhibition very beautiful,” said Giorgia Meloni, the Prime Minister.

For Meloni and others who grew up in a post-fascist universe that could not publicly look to the recent Italian past for heroes, Tolkien’s adventures—stories of warriors, invading armies, and ordinary people defending their lands—provided a safe space to articulate his worldview. They dressed up as the characters from the saga. They sang along with the extremist folk band Fellowship of the Ring at right-wing youth gatherings called Camp Hobbit.

That esoteric subculture has followed Meloni, 46, to Italy’s temples of high art. Gennaro Sangiuliano, the Minister of Culture, has called the exhibition a “gift” and insisted that there was nothing partisan about the exhibition. But Meloni’s detractors have characterized the exhibition as a right-wing counteroffensive in the country’s cultural wars.

Maurizio Gasparri, a former Minister and Meloni’s right-wing ally, said that when it came to Tolkien, “the right chose him as their leading author.” The display was intended to pass on that tradition, said members of the youth wing of Meloni’s far-right Brothers of Italy party, who were also there on opening night.

At a news conference to announce the exhibit earlier this month, Sangiuliano insisted that Meloni did not order the exhibit.

Davide Martini, curator and owner of the fan art included in the exhibition, was delighted that the works he loved had finally been recognized as great art. The overlapping political aspect, he said, was “just an Italian problem.”

By: JASON HOROWITZ