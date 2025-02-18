Camila Giorgi, extendist controversy and Italian model has reappeared this week after The ‘escape’ of Italy towards the United States that starred a few months ago. He has done it within the world of his sport, tennis, in the ATP 250 from Argentina That ended this Sunday.

Specifically, the former player who reached the 26th position of the wta ranking And he announced his withdrawal in strange circumstances just a year ago, it has been The visible face of the tournament in the interviews with the players participants.

Guido Pella, Sebastián Báez or Leonardo Mayer have been some of the figures that have passed through the microphone of the former player and model that has been based in Argentina with his partner, Ramiro Marrasince he left Europe overnight between tax crime suspicions.

And, in just one week, the player went from being active to retire and set up to the United States. At that time she was accused of escape with old furniture valued at 100,000 euros of the village in which the one that – presumably – owed several months of rent.

“Did I suddenly disappear? That is the version they said. I did not disappear, I had to make an ad in Paris on my retire Verissimo of Canale 5.

The suspicions of “empty in their fiscal responsibilities that would still keep open An investigation of the Italian Finanza and a case of falsification of documents to be able to travel at the time of the restrictions imposed by the COVID.