This is the year of Miguel Bosé summarized in a selection of EL PAÍS headlines between the months of June and August: Miguel Bosé against the world; The nonsense of Miguel Bosé about the coronavirus; All Miguel Bosé’s tweets, deconstructed and explained: what exactly is he talking about?; Miguel Bosé, the transformation of a pop idol into a conspiracy agitator; Miguel Bosé’s colleagues respond to your denialist messages; Could the incendiary videos of Miguel Bosé be a call for help?; Miguel Bosé announces that he leaves social networks because they restrict his freedom of expression. It has been a busy year, no doubt.

