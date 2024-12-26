He sedentary lifestyle It is that silent enemy that, without realizing it, It sneaks into our routine. Among the thousand things that women do every day—work, home, family—it seems almost impossible to find time for ourselves. And of course, the easiest thing is always to postpone it: “I’ll start tomorrow”, “Monday without fail”. In the end, what begins as an exception ends up being the rule.

But here we launch a liberated truth: Moving more doesn’t mean spending hours in the gym or doing marathon workouts. These ideas often stop us because we feel that we already have enough with our responsibilities. But the key is look for simple and practical ways that fit into our daily lives.

and that It is just the message that Dan Buettner sends us, journalist, writer and explorer for National Geographic, known for being one of the greatest experts in longevity and creator of the so-called blue zones: regions of the world where unique conditions exist that favor a longer and healthier life, with a notable concentration of people who reach 100 years or more in full vitality.

Dan Buettner recommends walking to live longer with a better quality of life

Woman walking. freepik

Physical activity, along with a balanced and healthy diet and other good habits, is one of the keys why the inhabitants of blue zones live so long and in such good conditions. But, as Dan Buettner points out on his social networks, it is not about intense training or following strict routines: “the substance matters more than the form”, he assures.

Buettner dismantles the idea that to be healthy we must dedicate hours to the gym or practice disciplines such as yoga or Pilates. “They have sold us the idea that going to yoga, Pilates classes, practicing sports like CrossFit or going to the gym is the recipe for a healthier body. But “In blue zones, where life expectancy is ten years higher compared to the rest of the world, people never go to the gym,” explains.

So what do these people do? “They just walk. They probably walk for about two hours a day spread out at different times,” details Dan Buettner. “The best exercise for longevity is walking.”

Just walking is not enough

Woman doing sports. Pexels

But of course, we have to keep in mind that for who live in these places, the blue zones studied by Dan Buettner, caminar is integrated into your daily life because their environment and their lifestyle make it possible. It is something they have learned naturally, generation after generation, and it reflects a simple lifestyle, connected to nature and free from modern pressures.

It is true that walking is an accessible exercise for us too, but It may not be enough if we lead a too sedentary life. Although Dan Buettner’s message highlights its role in longevity, it also It is key to pay attention to the muscle to maintain our functional abilities with age. Any physical activity, such as yoga or gym, is valuable, But specific sessions are not enough if we spend too much time sitting. Small daily gestures, such as walking to work if possible or climbing stairs, are more effective in keeping us active and healthy. Walking is simple, yes, but we must complement it for complete well-being.





