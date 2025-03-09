The messages about training and improving physical performance They are usually associated with youth. And this is a big mistake when society has evolved towards A much greater consciousness that once on The importance of physical activity in the elderlywhether sports has been practiced in previous years or not. Sport is not age and proof of this is the testimony of Pattie Deloatche, a 64 -year -old woman who does not hesitate to run marathons.

In fact, Deloatche does not hesitate to affirm that now, overcoming the 60s barrier, is in the best way he has had in his lifeand that is important considering that it has an athlete past, although it had left the training to recover them recently, specifically during the Pandemia by COVID-19.

Based on his professional experience, Deloatche moderates triumphalism and is aware of limitations which can suppose muscoskeletal diseases, such as arthritis or osteoarthritis, present from 60 years in the population, and especially among women. However, it encourages these conditions not to amilane: “You have to start somewhere and just go out and do it. I don’t even think about it; I’m just going, ”he says.

A marathon is also possible at 60

The most exceptional thing about this woman is that she does not simply speak of having an exercise routine adapted to her age but also He has even encouraged to compete in marathons. Thus, he has completed the Hanging Rock High And the first annual Event Woman marathon in Savannah, both after an ankle fracture a year earlier. We talk about races of 16 and more than 42 kilometers respectively, a feat under these conditions.

Although Sport has not been a complete novelty for her since when he was in high school he participated in an athletics team and later He was interested in strength trainingDeloatche resumed the physical exercise of intensity following the pandemic, joining groups to motivate.

Pattie’s routine

This broker senior complete your physical activity with Other activities, such as the bicycle in platoon (two to three times a week at intervals between 20 and 45 minutes), combined with walks and due stretching exercises. But The key to feeling fully of physical faculties is for her In strength training. Here the routine you have shared for people of your age (understanding two repetitions of each exercise):

Strides (8 repetitions for each leg).

Squats with two weights half a kilo (10 repetitions).

Arms flexions (10 repetitions).

Biceps flexions with weights (12 repetitions).

Chest press with two weights of 15 pounds (15 repetitions).

Inverse abdominals in the bank (10 repetitions).

Triceps extensions with weights (10 repetitions).

References

SEGG (2021, February). Practice physical exercise rejuvenates. https://www.segg.es/actualidad-segg/2021/02/01/insisto-que-el-jercio-phisico-es-medicina-brarata-y-eficz-cansa-practicarlo-rejuvene

Do you want to receive the best content to take care of your health and feel good? Sign up for free to our new Newsletter.