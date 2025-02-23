Among all strange terms from the world of fitness, The tornado exercise may be one of the most used in those classes focused on strengthening the abdomen and obliques. These muscles, often forgotten, are essential to stay in a physical fitness.

For a couple of years, Training routines in Spain for women They have undergone some changes, introducing the force and giving this the importance it deserves. Therefore, You may among your daily practices are the tornado exercisebut it is so, that panic does not go, because we are going to explain everything about The definitive exercise to stylize the silhouette and strengthen the core. “If you want to move better, avoid injuries and, incidentally, mark your waist, don’t ignore obliques. Training them will make you stronger, more resistant and improve your posture in each step, turn and uprising, ”he tells us Alexia Marcher, Trainer de Ko Urban Detox Center and Dietitian-Nutritionist.

What is a tornado exercise



A tornado exercise is designed for the core and the oblique. It is sitting on the ground and begins intertwining the fingers in front of the body. After this, lift your feet from the ground and slightly lean back your balance point. Once stable, start turning the torso from left to right diverting your hands to the side that toured and swing your legs slightly in the opposite direction.

Ready, do as many series and repetitions as you want. The best thing is that Tornado exercise can be done easily at home and in just a few minutes You will have exercised the Core.

Why it is important to train the core



Beyond boast flat belly or that we are marked abdominals, Exercising Core is vital to avoid injuries, because a strong abdomen can be very important to keep the balance during a fall.

Alexia Marcher tells us: “When we think of strength and performance, we often focus on large and visible muscles, but The true base of the movement is in the core. This muscle group, composed of abdominals, lumbar, buttocks and deep muscles, is essential for stability, power and injury prevention. ”

Therefore, it is essential to train this area and strengthen it:

Greater stability and balance: A strong core improves postural control and reduces the risk of falls.

Lumbar pain relief: Strengthening the Core improves chronic pain in the lower back.

Better sports performance and higher performance: A study in Sports Medicine (Hibbs et al., 2008) indicated that a strong core improves biomechanics and strength transfer in athletes from different disciplines.

An optimal posture and lower back tension: a trained Core prevents bad postures and pain for long hours of sedentary lifestyle.

Less injuries.

